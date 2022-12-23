Ludhiana: Leisure Valley serves as parking lot for ceremony held at dharamshala

Built with a purpose of bringing good health for locals, the Leisure Valley— opposite to the DAV School, BRS Nagar— is rather being used as a parking lot which has irked residents of the area.

Maha Sabha, a resident welfare society located in BRS Nagar, raised an objection on Thursday after the pavement with a wastewater recharging well inside the Leisure Valley was being used for parking vehicles by a valet parking operator for a ceremony held at a dharamshala, which belongs to a temple and faces the valley.

One of the valet operators said that temple authorities had opened the gate and permitted him to park vehicles on the concrete patch inside the park.

Member of Maha Sabha Colonel (retired) JS Brar said unfortunately, the place meant for jogging, walking and exercising is now serving as a parking lot. “Even the MC authorities, instead of taking action, prefer to look the other way,” he said.

Earlier, the stretch was used to dump garbage, while some of the area of the abandoned land was being used as a nursery by the civic body. However, it was converted into a green belt after the funds were allocated for it under the Smart City project. Former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan also used it as a poll plank during the Vidhan Sabha elections and took credit for renovating the wasteland into a beautiful park.

Despite repeated attempts the temple authorities were not available for comments. On the other hand, area councillor Amrit Varsha Rampal expressed shock over the incident. Rampal said she was not aware that the park was being used as a parking lot. She added that action would be taken against those misusing the government land.