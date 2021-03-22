Ludhiana’s Covid toll climbs to 1,083 with 8 more deaths

The district recorded 330 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, toppling Saturday’s record of 329 cases, which was the highest single-day count of the year so far. Besides, eight more persons succumbed to the virus in 24 hours, making it the highest single day casualty count of the year.

In the last one week alone, the district has recorded a total of 33 Covid deaths and 1,600 fresh infections with over 200 new cases being added to the tally every single day. However, it is only for the second time in over five months that the single-day count has breached the 300-mark.

Ludhiana’s death toll currently stands at 1,083 while the cumulative case count is 30,725. With 27,696 recoveries so far, the district is left with 1,946 active cases.

The latest fatalities in the district include a 69-year-old man from BRS Nagar, a 67-year-old woman from Bhamaddi in Khanna, a 65-year-old woman from Sehajo Majra village, a 65- year- old woman from Bhutta village, a 65-year-old man from Jawaddi, a 58-year-old man from Samrala and a 55-year-old woman from Shahpur village of Payal and another 55-year-old woman from Samrala.

Those who tested positive in the last 24 hours include four healthcare workers, three teachers and 10 students. The teachers are from GGN Khalsa College, Civil Lines, Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Daudhar, and GSSS, Libra. The infected students are from Government Multipurpose School, GSSS Chak Kalan, GNE College and Sacred Heart School, BRS Nagar.