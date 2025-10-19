Maa Annapurna idol adorned in gold at Kashi Vishwanath Temple complex

The Silver coated idol of Goddess Maa Annapurna, housed in a temple located in Ishan Kon (the north-east corner ) of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple premises, has been coated with gold, the temple administration said in a statement on Saturday.

A new chapter in the splendor and grandeur of the ancient idol began in 2025, when silver plated stone idol and the temple it resides in were adorned with gold from top to base, according to the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple administration.

The distribution of a symbolic “treasure trove” to devotees from the treasury of the Maa Annapurna Temple began on Dhanteras (October 18) and will continue until October 22, the day of Annakut. The prasad, given as part of this tradition, consists of a coin and puffed rice, and holds special significance for devotees who visit the temple and seek the blessings of the Goddess.

The original idol of Goddess Maa Annanpurna was reinstalled in the Ishan Kon of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in 2021, following traditional rituals. The chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, presided over the reinstallation ceremony. Alongside the original golden idol of Maa Annapurna, a silver-plated stone idol was also installed in the temple. This Silver plated idol of Maa Annapurna has now been coated with gold.

The original idol was stolen during the colonial period by idol smugglers and remained preserved in a museum in Canada for approximately 108 years. Its identity was confirmed through the joint efforts of Indian and Canadian universities. Following diplomatic and cultural efforts spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the idol was repatriated to India in November 2021 and reinstated in the temple.