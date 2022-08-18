Madhya Pradesh man, 3 daughters found dead on railway track
A 35-year-old man and his three daughters, aged between seven and 12, were found dead on a railway track at Naikhedi in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain. Police said a note recovered from the man’s possession blamed a family dispute over his alleged extra-marital affair for pushing him to kill himself.
Government railway police officer RS Mahajan said that the man left home on a motorbike on Wednesday morning to drop his three daughters to school. “...around 9.30am, their bodies were found on the railway track. Packets of snacks and school bags were also found.”
The note requested the police against troubling the woman the man was purportedly in a relationship with and blamed family reasons for his suicide.
Ujjain police superintendent Surabhi Mishra said the man worked as a carpenter and was in a relationship with a married woman. “About two weeks ago, he brought the woman home but after objections from his family, he asked her to go back.”
Police were investigating the matter to know how the man convinced his daughters to jump in front of a train or whether he pushed them. The man’s family has demanded an inquiry saying he could not have died by suicide.
-
Gujarat: ATS recovers 225kg of mephedrone worth ₹1,125cr; six detained
In a major drug haul, Gujarat's anti-terrorist squad officials seized 225kg of mephedrone worth ₹1,125crore, during a raid at an under-construction factory near Vadodara city on Tuesday and detained six people in connection with the matter. The factory in Vadodara is owned by Surat-based Mahesh Vaishnav and Vadodara-based Piyush Patel, said superintendent of police, Sunil Joshi, Gujarat ATS. The plant in Bharuch is owned by Rakesh Makani, Vijay Vasoya and Dilip Vaghasia, he added.
-
Bengaluru civic body bars sale of meat, animal killing on Janmashtami
The Bengaluru civic body on Wednesday issued an order prohibiting animal slaughter and sale of meat on Krishna Janmashtami on August 19 (Friday). This year's Janmashtami will be the 5,249th birth anniversary of Lord Krishna and will be celebrated between August 18 - 19 as Krishna was born at midnight.
-
Terrorist killed after snatching cop’s rifle near Jammu: J&K Police
A terrorist was killed after he snatched the rifle of a constable and fired at a police party during the recovery of hidden weapons along the India-Pakistan border near Jammu late on Wednesday, a police officer said. Additional director general of police Mukesh Singh said the constable and the Pakistani terrorist Mohammad Ali Hussain, who was lodged in Jammu's Kot Bhalwal Jail, were injured during the recovery operation.
-
Delhi’s air quality in satisfactory category amid partly overcast weather
Delhi's air quality was in the satisfactory category on Thursday morning as partly overcast weather was expected with a maximum temperature of around 35C and a minimum 26C. On Wednesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 60 in the satisfactory category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.
-
BBMP election issue goes back to Supreme Court
The High Court of Karnataka has directed petitioners challenging the ward delimitation of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to get clarity from the Supreme Court over postponing the elections. Seven different public interest litigations (PILs) are challenging the delimitation exercise carried out in 243 wards of the city's civic agency. The HC therefore directed the petitioners to clarify this from the Supreme Court itself.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics