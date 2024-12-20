Madni Masjid in Kushinagar: Officials direct mosque panel to submit approved map in 4 days

District authorities in Kushinagar have directed the Madni Masjid committee in Hata town to produce an original copy of the mosque’s approved map within four days. The Madni Masjid in Kushinagar (Sourced)

The directive came after municipal records reportedly failed to produce the map, leading to allegations from Hindu organisations that municipal authorities were colluding with the mosque committee.

They also accused the committee of encroaching on public land, known as Nazul property, during the expansion of the mosque.

On Thursday night, district magistrate Vishal Bhardwaj convened a meeting with municipal and revenue officials, instructing the mosque committee to submit the approved map. The controversy stems from repeated measurements of the land surrounding the Madni Masjid, which has caused growing resentment among the local Muslim community.

In light of heightened tensions, district authorities remained on a high alert during Friday prayers at the mosque. An unusually large crowd gathered for prayers, which passed off peacefully. However, due to a scheduled religious congregation on Saturday, police personnel are maintaining the alert status.

The Madni Masjid, located in the Gandhi Nagar ward of Hata town, is a prominent centre for Islamic teachings and serves as a zonal office for the Tablighi Jamaat in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The controversy escalated after an activist from the Hindu Vichar Manch, Rambachan Singh, filed a complaint on December 17 via the chief minister’s grievance portal, alleging that the mosque’s expansion encroaches on public land. Following this, district officials conducted a six-hour inspection of the site over two rounds but did not find conclusive evidence of encroachment.

District magistrate Vishal Bhardwaj confirmed that land measurements and verification of records are ongoing, and it will take time to arrive at a definitive conclusion. Sub-divisional magistrate Vaibhav Mishra, along with police officials, reviewed the construction site on Thursday and emphasised that a thorough investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Mohan Verma has claimed that part of the mosque is built on government land. However, Shakir Ali, a mosque committee office-bearer, stated that the land was legally purchased in 2002, with the mosque constructed in 2004. He clarified that the mosque occupies 30 dismal of the 32 dismal purchased and denied any encroachment.

Ali urged all parties to maintain peace and cooperate with the inquiry process, reiterating that the construction is within legal boundaries. The issue remains under close scrutiny, with officials working to resolve the dispute while ensuring peace in the region.