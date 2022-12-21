Mafias in Prayagraj under police lens, properties to be attached under Gangster Act

PRAYAGRAJ Following a crackdown on mafioso-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his associates, the police unit in Prayagraj is preparing to take action against other notorious criminals. Police are likely to take action against infamous criminal Mohd Javed (alias Pappu Ganjia) of Naini area. His properties may soon be attached under Gangster Act.

Ganjia is wanted in cases of extortion and issuing threats. Carrying a reward of ₹25,000, the accused has been on a large since June. On Tuesday, SHO Brajesh Singh, Naini police station, put up a notice of section 82 of CrPC on Ganjia’s home. The action was taken after instructions from the local court.

SHO Singh has said that if Ganjia fails to surrender, his properties will be attached after securing a nod from the court. Nearly 30 criminal cases -- including murder, loot, and assault -- have been filed against Ganjia, the cop added.

In the last few years, Ganjia’s gang has also been found involved in land grabbing. In a bid to secure political patronage, Ganjia even contested municipal corporation polls and was elected the corporator of his area. Notably, the farm house of Ganjia -- worth several crores -- was demolished by authorities in 2020. According to officials, some part of his farm house was built on government land.

Meanwhile, police have also attached properties worth several crores of former block chief Dilip Mishra and his kin. Like Ganjia, several cases are pending against Mishra as well.