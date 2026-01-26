Magh Mela: 1.5 crore devotees bathe in Sangam on Achala Saptami

Around 1.5 crore devotees took a holy dip at the Sangam on the occasion of Achala Saptami during the ongoing Magh Mela, with bathing beginning at dawn. Besides the scheduled bathing dates, lakhs of devotees continue to take a dip in the Sangam every day. However, the rush on Surya Jayanti was significantly higher than usual. Devotees gather in large numbers at the Magh Mela Kshetra to take a holy dip at Sangam on the occasion of 'Achala Saptami', in Prayagraj on Sunday. (ANI)

After sunrise on Sunday, the Sangam area took on the appearance of a major bathing festival, with crowds swelling across the ghats. By early morning, a heavy influx of pilgrims was seen at the Sangam and other ghats across the city. The Mela administration had anticipated 50–60 lakh devotees, but the turnout far exceeded expectations.

Traffic restrictions were swiftly imposed. By 9 am, entry of four-wheelers into the Mela zone was halted, and by 10 am, vehicles were stopped at Balson Chowk from proceeding towards the Sangam. From noon onwards, long queues of vehicles were reported heading to the Sangam from the Naini and Jhunsi sides. Local residents said that traffic movement from Naini and Kydganj towards Sangam was also restricted due to the massive influx of pilgrims.

Mela officials attributed the surge to the festival coinciding with a weekly holiday, which drew nearly three times the usual number of devotees. Mela officer Rishiraj confirmed that 1.5 crore devotees bathed at the Sangam on Achala Saptami. He added that a similar turnout is expected on Republic Day.

Caption: Devotees bathing on Achala Saptami in Sangam on Sunday. (Pics by Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)