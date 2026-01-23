Magh Mela admin on high alert for Basant Panchami today; 2 crore expected

The Magh Mela administration is on high alert for the fourth major bathing festival of the ongoing 44-day annual religious fair on the occasion of Basant Panchami, scheduled to take place at the Triveni Sangam on Friday. Nearly 2 crore devotees are expected to take the sacred dip. For this festival, a 3.5-km stretch of bathing area across 24 ghats has been prepared. People enjoy boat rides at Sangam on the eve of 'Basant Panchami' amid the Magh Mela, in Prayagraj on Thursday. (ANI)

A day before the festival, senior administrative and police officials conducted an extensive review of arrangements. Divisional commissioner Soumya Agarwal and police commissioner Jogendra Kumar inspected Sangam, Ramghat, Kalighat, Airavat Ghat and other key locations, directing teams to remain vigilant throughout the event.

Officials instructed workers to improve cleanliness, replace worn-out straw mats to prevent slipping, and lay new sandbags where needed to curb erosion. Some QR codes fixed on electricity poles were found damaged, and orders were issued for their immediate replacement so that devotees can easily scan them to seek help. Officials also interacted with sadhus and seers during the inspection. District magistrate Manish Kumar Verma, Magh Mela officer Rishiraj and other officials were also present.

To manage the anticipated surge in footfall, the zonal system will remain in force throughout the day. In case of heavy crowd pressure, devotees will be diverted from Sangam to other ghats. Separate entry and exit routes have been clearly marked and will be strictly enforced.

For medical emergencies, more than 80 ambulances have been deployed in the Mela area, along with two river ambulances stationed near the bathing points.

Authorities reiterated that the traditional system of conducting the bathing ritual will continue, with no additional changes introduced. Devotees have been urged to take the holy dip and promptly vacate the ghats to prevent crowding.

To facilitate smooth movement, 12 additional ghats have been constructed and over 25,000 changing rooms set up across the Mela grounds. Shelters have also been prepared for pilgrims, and officials have appealed to visitors not to rest on roads but to use these designated facilities.

According to astrologer and Utthan Jyotish Sansthan director Pandit Diwaker Tripathi Purvanchali, the muhurat (auspicious time) for Basant Panchami snan (holy dip) will begin at 1:17 am on Friday and continue till 12:08 am on Saturday.

Colour coding system implemented

To ensure smooth, safe, and hassle-free movement of lakhs of devotees arriving from across the country for the Basant Panchami festival, the Prayagraj divisional railway administration has implemented a colour coding system for directional movement at major railway stations in the Prayagraj region.

Under this system, different colors are assigned to passengers based on their destination at Prayagraj Junction, Prayagraj Chheoki, Naini, and Subedarganj stations. Upon entering the station premises, devotees can easily identify their destination through the assigned colour and proceed to the relevant passenger shelter and entrance gate without any confusion.