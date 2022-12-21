Magh Mela: Designated vending zones to be set up for sellers

Magh Mela authorities have decided to have three vending zones in the annual religious of Magh Mela-2023 starting on the banks of the Sangam from January 6, 2023.

For the first time, vending zones are being created in the names of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati to host temporary shops in the Magh Mela area that will be of different sizes. On the basis of zone and size, the earnest money and rent of the plots for the shops have been fixed, officials said.

There will be three sizes of shops in the vending zones: 135 square feet, 120 and 81 square feet. The earnest money needed to be deposited for getting a shop allotted in any of three vending zones would be ₹40,000 for the shop measuring 135 square feet. Similarly, the earnest money for the shop measuring 120 square feet would be ₹35,000 and ₹25,000 for the one measuring 81 square feet, the officials of Prayagram Mela Authority said.

Shops measuring 135 and 81 square feet would be allotted in the vending zone named Ganga and Yamuna and those measuring 135 and 120 square feet would be allotted in the Saraswati zone. According to the conditions laid down for the shops, only snacks and fast food can be sold in the catering shops, they said.

“Cleaning arrangements will have to be made by the shopkeeper concerned and single-use polythene and plastic will not be allowed. A fine of ₹5,000 will have to be paid for violating the conditions laid out for the allotment of shops by the Mela authority,” said Arvind Singh Chauhan, Magh Mela Adhikari and CEO of Prayagraj Mela Authority.

Meanwhile, preparation of roads leading to different temporary ghats of different sectors of the Magh Mela has been expedited by the authorities. As the fair will start from January 6, the Mela administration has pushed the pace for completing all the work well before its start.

On the issue of land allotment, seers associated with the Prayagwal Sabha have been allotted 100 bighas of land at Gangoli Shivala in Sector 4 of the tent city. More than 900 seers are to be allotted 800 bighas of land in the fair.

In another important decision, the duty rosters for officers deputed to redress grievances of institutions and pilgrims setting up camps in the tent city have been finalised by Chauhan.

According to the roster issued by Magh Mela Adhikari, additional mela adhikari, Dayanand Prasad will ensure disposal of applications on Mondays. Likewise, SDM Vivek Chaturvedi would address the grievances on Tuesdays, Sant Kumar on Wednesdays, Renu Singh on Thursdays, Ashutosh Rai on Fridays and Surendra Pal on Saturdays.