Magh Mela: Seven pontoon bridges, 23 checkered plate roads to be built

The public works department (PWD) has started preparations for Magh Mela 2025-26 scheduled to commence from January 3, 2026, with the first bathing of Paush Purnima next year. A pontoon bridge during the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj (HT File Photo)

According to executive engineer, PWD Division-4, Surendra Singh, the tender process for the works will be completed in the next one week or 10 days and responsibilities will be determined after the tenders are opened by October 20.

He said that from November 1 onwards, work of construction of seven pontoon bridges and laying of checkered plates in Magh Mela area is likely to commence. The PWD has completed most part of its tendering process.

Chequered plate roads are made up of pieces of metal sheets with raised diamond or line pattern providing excellent anti-slip traction and helps distribute weight evenly. These heavy metal sheets with anti-slip properties are used in the mela area on the banks of Sangam for enabling pilgrims and vehicles to move in the area.

As per the official, a total budget of ₹10.42 crore has been approved for the construction of pontoon bridges and laying of checkered plates in Magh Mela. The department has set a tentative deadline of 45 days for the completion of the work.

Like in every Magh Mela, pontoon bridges will be constructed at Nagvasuki, Mahaveer, Triveni, Kali Marg, Gangoli Shivala, and the Old GT Road. Also 23 checkered plate roads would also be constructed in the mela area.

However, due to prolonged floods and heavy rainfall this year, the receding of water from the mela area has been delayed, which in turn has affected preparations for the Magh Mela. The PWD officials will begin assessing the condition of the mela area from October 25 onwards.

The executive engineer further said that the deadline of completion of all works is December 15.

The Magh Mela 2026 in Prayagraj is scheduled to start on January 3 with Paush Purnima bathing followed by Makar Sankranti on January 14-15, Mauni Amavasya on January 18, Basant Panchami on Jan 23, Maghi Purnima on February 1 and Maha Shivratri bathing on February 15.