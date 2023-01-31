MAGH MELA: Woman killed by live-in partner, accused on the run: Police

A 35-year-old woman was bludgeoned to death by a man in a tent at the ongoing annual religious fair of Magh Mela late Sunday night. The man reportedly used to live with the woman hailing from Madhya Pradesh and is now on the run. The body has been sent for autopsy and efforts were on to nab the suspect, police said.

According to reports, hailing from the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh, the victim Sunita Verma’s husband had died in a road mishap some years back. Sunita was presently in a live-in relationship with her boyfriend Manish Yadav. The duo had arrived at Magh Mela over 10 days back and were living in a tent on Lal Sadak of the tent city falling under Daraganj police station.

Police investigations revealed that Sunita and Manish had an altercation over some issue on Sunday night. Manish assaulted Sunita with a sharp and blunt object and fled when she fell unconscious. Police reached the spot upon receiving information from other occupants of the tent. Sunita was rushed to SRN hospital where she was declared brought dead on arrival, police said.

SHO of Daraganj police station Virendra Kumar Mishra said the body has been sent for autopsy and help from CCTV footage is being taken to trace the culprit. “A complaint has been registered and all efforts are being made to nab the accused,” he said.