In view of the Maghi Purnima bathing festival scheduled for February 1 during the ongoing Magh Mela-2026, the Prayagraj police have imposed strict traffic restrictions in the district, anticipating a massive influx of devotees. Maghi Purnima snan on Feb 1: No entry for heavy vehicles in Prayagraj from Jan 31 midnight

Traffic restrictions from Saturday midnight

From midnight on Saturday, the entry of both heavy and light vehicles into Prayagraj district will be completely prohibited. The restriction will remain in force until midnight of February 2. However, administrative vehicles and those involved in medical emergencies will be exempted from the ban, said deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Neeraj Pandey.

No-entry points and diversions identified

To prevent the inflow of heavy vehicles from neighbouring districts, police have established 12 no-entry points on routes connecting Prayagraj with Varanasi, Jaunpur, Kanpur–Lucknow, Mirzapur, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Bhadohi, Banda and Rewa.

Vehicles will be diverted at Mandar Mod, Puramufthi Gate, Bamrauli Police Outpost, Sahson Crossing, Habusa Mod, Soraon Bypass, Nawabganj Bypass, Malak Harhar Crossing, TP Nagar trisection, Rampur Crossing, Gauhaniya Ghoorpur and Gumti No. 40, officials said.

Fifth and penultimate snan of Magh Mela

Maghi Purnima marks the fifth and penultimate bathing festival of the 44-day annual Magh Mela, which began with Paush Purnima on January 3 and will conclude on Mahashivaratri on February 8.

Appeal to residents and devotees

Traffic police have appealed to city residents to cooperate with the traffic arrangements. Citizens have been advised to minimise the use of private vehicles, follow designated routes, park only at authorised parking facilities and proceed on foot for bathing. In emergencies, the use of ambulances or two-wheelers has been recommended.

The administration remains on high alert to ensure a safe and smooth conduct of the Maghi Purnima bathing festival.

Preparations intensified at Mela site

Preparations for the fifth bathing festival gained momentum on Friday, with senior officials inspecting the Mela area and issuing necessary instructions. The administration has made minor strategic changes compared to Paush Purnima and other bathing festivals, as Kalpvasis are expected to leave the Mela area after the Maghi Purnima snan.

Special emphasis is being laid on traffic management to avoid congestion, especially on return routes.

Separate entry and exit routes for pilgrims

Vehicles of relatives of Kalpvasis will be allowed to reach camps before traffic restrictions come into force. Devotees are expected to begin movement along designated routes early in the morning.

Mela officer Rishi Raj said clear instructions have been issued to keep entry and exit routes completely separate, as pilgrims will continue to arrive even while others depart.

Ghats, health and sanitation arrangements

All 12 bathing ghats are being readied, with directions issued to lay straw at the ghats and repair damaged temporary changing rooms. Officials estimate that 5 to 7 million devotees will take a holy dip on the occasion.

All health personnel have been directed to remain on special duty. Cleaning staff will be deployed in shifts throughout the day, and continuous monitoring will be carried out to maintain sanitation across the Mela area.

Sector magistrates will remain deployed in their respective areas, while two ADM-level officers will monitor arrangements at Sangam Nose. Teams of administrative officers will also be stationed at railway stations and bus terminals to ensure coordination and provide real-time updates for effective crowd and traffic management.