Mahakumbh 2025: Submit proposal for Int’l airport at Prayagraj: U.P Dy CM Maurya
Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya chaired review meeting of preparations being made to organise Mahakumbh-2025 at Sangam city, here on Monday
At the ICCC auditorium located at the Mela area, the deputy CM ordered officials to start construction work of a four-lane road connecting to the airport at the earliest.
He asked the officials of Bamrauli airport to prepare an action plan and submit a proposal regarding making the airport of Prayagraj an international one.
Maurya asked the officials of the departments and the working agencies that all the works and projects should be completed well before Mahakumbh-2025. He also asked them to keep in mind the future requirements of Prayagraj while preparing the action plan of all the plans and projects.
Keshav directed officials concerned to prepare a proposal to carry out the work of widening, strengthening of roads in the area of about 80 km around Prayagraj in view of Mahakumbh-2025.
In the works related to Kumbh, opinion should be taken from the people’s representatives and they be made aware of the developments, he said.
Expressing strong displeasure over the delay in the construction of railway over bridge (ROB) to be built in Jasra, he directed to start the work at the earliest.
Dy CM directed the bridge corporation officials to complete the over bridge in Chaufatka, an overbridge near Salori and other overbridges without any delay. He also directed to get the works of Ring Road and Ramvan Gaman Marg to be completed on top priority.
He has asked the officials to make a proposal for making another railway overbridge between Niranjan underbridge and Pani-ki-Tanki flyover.
Keshav directed that action should be taken on top priority to connect all the sewer lines to STP by tapping 100 percent drains under the sewerage disposal program under Namami Gange Mission. He directed the construction work of STPs at Phaphamau, Naini and Jhunsi to also be completed at the earliest.
MP Phulpur Keshari Devi Patel, former minister and MLA from Allahabad West Sidharth Nath Singh, Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant were also present in the meeting.
Energy minister conducts surprise check on ‘samadhan saptah’ camp
Energy minister AK Sharma conducted surprise inspection of 33/11 KV sub-centre at Nadarganj, Amausi here on Monday. He inspected the first camp organised during the Vidyut Samadhan Saptah to redress the problems of the consumers and directed the officers to solve the issues on priority level. Sharma has also appealed the consumers to visit the camps being organised during Vidyut Samadhan Saptah and get their problems resolved.
Congress accuses Azad of speaking BJP’s language
Srinagar: Congress has lambasted former J&K chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad for saying that the Congress tally will fall further in the Parliament and the party will never have 350 seats in the Lok Sabha. Former J & K chief minister, Ghulam Nabi Azad had said that restoring Article 370 in J&K requires a two-thirds majority in the Parliament. Former J & K Pradesh Congress president, Ghulam Ahmad Mir said that leaders like Azad are responsible for Congress not performing well in Lok Sabha elections. “Time will prove him wrong.”
JKPCC chief Wani dares BJP to debate on development claims
JAMMU J&K Pradesh Congress Committee chief Vikar Rasool Wani on Monday dared BJP for a debate on claims of developments in the state and called it a 'bluff master'. Wani and working president Bhalla addressed workers convention in Banihal in Ramban district. Wani launched a scathing attack against BJP and the parties that allied with the right-wing party in the past.
Article 370 will be restored, says Mehbooba Mufti on Azad remark
JAMMU: Reacting to veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's remarks on Article 370 in his Baramulla rally, the People's Democratic Party chief and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said, “it was his personal opinion but there are voices in J&K who firmly believe that it will be reinstated and she was one of them.”
Structural audit of 16 condominiums begins in Gurugram
The proposed structural audit of 60 condominiums in the city began on Monday, with the department of town and country planning (DTCP) issuing work orders to four empanelled firms for 16 projects to be covered in the first phase. Technical experts will carry out detailed visual inspections of stressed areas in these buildings and submit a report with their recommendations within 45 days, DTCP officials said.
