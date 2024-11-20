Mahakumbh: Bollywood art director-designed high-tech control room to be operational soon

In preparation for Mahakumbh-2025, which is expected to attract over 40 crore pilgrims and tourists from around the globe, a state-of-the-art control room is being constructed within the fair area to facilitate high-level meetings and coordinate strategies for the grand event. Construction of the control room nearing completion (HT )

Set to be completed within the next seven days, the control room is being designed by renowned Bollywood art director and architect Pawan Pandey, who is well-known for creating sets for major film productions. Officials said the control room will house teams of top officers to strategize and oversee all aspects of the event’s operations.

Pandey has assured that the facility, equipped with advanced features, will be fully operational in just seven days. “The facility will enable swift monitoring of Mahakumbh arrangements, ensuring a hassle-free experience for pilgrims from around the world and paving the way for a seamless and secure Mahakumbh-2025,” he said.

Additional mela adhikari Vivek Chaturvedi shared that the control room will serve as a venue for VIP meetings focused on essential arrangements for devotees.

The room will also include a conference hall and media blocks to ensure timely and accurate dissemination of information to millions of people. Over 50 officers will have separate cabins to oversee critical operations, including security, administration, healthcare, and water supply.

The control room will also serve as the central hub for planning and coordination between various departments. Drones will be deployed around the control room to monitor activities throughout the mela area.

Designed in an L-shape, the control room will feature high-tech facilities for both officers and their staff. Construction of three special entry gates is nearing completion to facilitate access to the facility.