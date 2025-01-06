Mahakumbh: Imposter throwing his weight around caught in Mela area

A man posing as a Naib Tehsildar was caught on Monday in the temporary office of the Prayagraj Mela Authority, and handed over to the police. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Earlier too, he had got work done to his wishes, posing as a government tehsildar, but when he came again on Monday, the suspicious employees caught him.

In the temporary office of Mahakumbh, government employees had been put under pressure by the imposter on several occasions in the past to get his work done. To intimidate the employees, he used to come in a car fitted with blue-beacon light.

On Monday, when the imposter once again reached the temporary office of Prayagraj Mela Authority, the office staff made him sit and called other employees.

When Kanungo Deepak Patel interacted with the fake Naib Tehsildar seeking details of the year of posting, place and batch, the imposter got confused, which increased the suspicion of office staff. In front of administrative officers, the imposter revealed his name to be Umesh Prakash Yadav, resident of Bhanemou village of Phulpur tehsil in Prayagraj. The imposter was handed over to the police.

According to DM Mahakumbh Vijay Kiran Anand, a person was roaming around in the Mela office posing as a Naib Tehsildar and was caught and handed over to police. Action would be initiated against the imposter as per rules.