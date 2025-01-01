Mahakumbh: Saints of Atal Akhara enter mela area in style

The arrival of saints continues for Mahakumbh-2025, with the saints of Shri Shambhu Panchayat Atal Akhara formally entering the sprawling mela area on the banks of Sangam on Wednesday. Their grand ‘Chavni Pravesh’ was marked by pomp and show ahead of the formal start of the mega fair. Saints of Atal Akhara entering the mela area ahead of Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj on Wednesday. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

The procession commenced near Bakshi Bandh Police outpost in the morning and made its way to the akhara’s camp in the tent city via Daraganj Road, passing through Nirala Chowk, Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple, and the Triveni pontoon bridge.

The spectacle featured more than 40 chariots, camels, horses, and Naga sanyasis of the Akhara. Led by the Akhara head, Swami Vishwatmanand Saraswati, the saints passed through various localities, where pilgrims and devotees lined the streets to welcome them, showering flower petals and greeting them with folded hands. Many rushed to touch their feet, while others captured the procession on their mobile phones.

Senior saints of the monastic order, including Maha Mandaleshwar Swami Aksharanand Giri and Maha Mandaleshwar Swami Vidya Giri, rode in their own chariots. The sacred dharam dwaja (religious flag), carried by senior saints, led the procession, followed by the palki of the Akhara’s deity, Lord Ganesh. Flowers offered to the deity were distributed among the people along the procession route.

Ash-smeared Naga sanyasis, armed with swords and tridents and riding horses, were a major highlight of the procession.

As the saints reached the mela area, officials of the Prayagraj Mela Authority welcomed them with folded hands.

After the mela, these saints will proceed to Varanasi to offer prayers to Lord Shiva on Maha Shivaratri, February 26.

Out of the 13 recognised Akharas, this is the fourth to formally enter the mela area for Mahakumbh-2025. Before Atal Akhara, saints of Juna, Agni, and Avahan Akharas had already entered the mela area and reached their designated camps.