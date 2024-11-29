: In a move to prioritise the health and well being of police personnel deployed for Mahakumbh duties, a special medical camp will be held at the Police Lines set up in Parade ground in Kumbh Mela area on November 30. Mahakumbh: Spl health camp for cops on Nov 30; focus on overall fitness

This initiative is aimed at ensuring both the physical fitness and mental well being of the police personnel and officers entrusted with the critical responsibility of maintaining security during this massive religious event, officials said.

Scheduled to begin at 11am, the camp will provide comprehensive health checkups and offer guidance to help police personnel effectively manage mental stress. By addressing these aspects, the initiative aims to enable them to perform their duties with greater efficiency and resilience, they added.

The camp will be conducted under the supervision of senior medical officer Dr Gaurav Dubey and will be directed by the additional director of medical health and family welfare Dr Vinod Kumar Mishra.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr Vinod Kumar Mishra said, “This medical camp is a significant initiative aimed at prioritising the health and well being of police personnel.”