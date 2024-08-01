Mahakumbh: With akhadas in focus, special tent city to come up in mela area

Tourists and pilgrims coming from across the country and abroad will be able to observe the activities of various akhadas or the ancient Hindu monastic orders closely. Tent city in Prayagraj. (HT File)

For the first time, the Prayagraj Mela Authority is setting up a special tent city embellished with all facilities near Samudrakoop in Jhunsi.

All the facilities here will be like the ones provided in the tent city being built in the usual site in Arail where it was set up during Kumbh-2019, said officials.

Guests putting up in this tent city near the Samundrakoop will be able to closely follow the activities of Naga Sadhus, Mandaleshwars, and Maha Mandaleshwar due to their camp located close to the tents of the akhadas, officials shared.

“A city of 2000 tents will be built in the Samudrakoop area. We will not displace any institution camping in the place. A new place has been searched to set up this tent city where domestic and foreign tourists will be able to stay in comfort and observe the akhadas from close,” Vijay Kiran Anand, Mahakumbh Mela Officer.

As part of a new experiment conducted in Kumbh Mela 2019, the Mela Authority had constructed a tent city in Naini. Many facilities here were akin to the ones provided by big hotels. Along with Maharaja Tent, Swiss Cottage, Wi-Fi connectivity, medical station, and Ganga Aarti view were provided here.

However, the visitors staying here had expressed their desire for the tent city located close to the camps of the akhadas which they wanted to observe closely.

The 13 akhadas remain the attraction of Kumbh and Mahakumbh with Naga Sanyasis and other saints. The different activities taking place in the akhadas of Naga Sadhus, the Shahi snan of akhadas, and the activities near their temples of deities are what attract tourists from all over the world to the Kumbh Mela area. Therefore, this time tent city will be constructed from the Jhusi side also, officials shared.

As per officials, a tent city of 2000 tents would be set up in Arail this time and for which the tender process of 1600 tents has already been completed. Tenders for the remaining 400 tents are still awaited and which would soon be floated in two parts of 200 tents each, they added.