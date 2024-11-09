Mahakumbh-2025: Akhadas evolve to blend tradition with modernity

The upcoming Mahakumbh-2025 will showcase a significant shift as the 13 prominent ancient Akhadas of Sanatan Hindu Dharma, embrace eco-friendly practices inspired by the vision for a sustainable event. Seers of different Akhadas along with officials on banks of Sangam in Prayagraj city ahead of Mahakumbh-2025 (HT Photo)

Traditionally dedicated to preserving ancient religious customs, these Akhadas will be seen integrating green initiatives into their rituals, symbolising a harmonious blend of tradition and ecological mindfulness.

During a meeting of the Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad at Niranjani Akhada’s headquarters in Prayagraj on October 5, 2024, a resolution was passed emphasising environmental preservation. Akhada Parishad president, Mahant Ravindra Puri, had highlighted the importance of protecting nature, stating that humanity depends on it.

This Mahakumbh, seers will spread awareness among people about environmental conservation. Additionally, a plan is in place to encourage the use of leaf plates and clay utensils instead of plastic and thermocol, promoting sustainable practices among saints and devotees, he shared.

The origin of the 13 Akhadas can be traced back to the forces organised by Adi Shankaracharya, who gathered young individuals from intellectual Brahmin and warrior Kshatriya backgrounds to form a defence for the nation and its culture, centuries back. For hundreds of years, these Akhadas have followed their traditional path within Sanatan Dharma. However, significant change emerged with the grand, divine, and clean Kumbh in 2019.

For the first time, seers from marginalised and Dalit communities have been elevated to prominent positions within these akharas. This shift began when Kanhaiya Prabhu Nand Giri of Juna Akhara, from a Dalit background, was appointed as a Mahamandaleshwar in 2019.

Continuing this tradition, over 450 seers from marginalised and Dalit backgrounds will receive titles such as Mahamandaleshwar, Mahant, and Mandaleshwar at this Mahakumbh. Juna Akhada alone, under the guidance of patron Mahant Hari Giri, plans to honour 370 such seers, with a list already prepared.

Shri Mahant Durgadas of Shri Panchayati Akhada Udasin Nirvan confirmed similar plans to elevate Dalit seers in the Akhada, while Mahant Jamuna Puri, secretary of Shri Panchayati Akhada Maha Nirvani, credits Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s inclusive vision as an inspiration behind this change.

According to him, preserving Sanatan Dharma requires connecting with marginalised communities worldwide, recognising their contribution, and honouring their role in the spiritual legacy.

Mahant Rajendra Das, secretary of the Nirmohi Ani Akhada, said that in Kumbh-2019, eight women from other countries were granted the title of Mahant, marking a significant step toward empowering women within the spiritual realm.

This Mahakumbh, the role of female seers is set to expand even further. Plans are underway for 53 women seers to be honoured with titles such as Mahant and Mahamandaleshwar, reflecting a growing emphasis on women’s leadership in the spread of Sanatan Dharma across all regions.