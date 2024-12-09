Menu Explore
Mahakumbh-2025 Bade Hanuman Temple to offer Saptrishi forest plants to pilgrims

ByHT Correspondent, Mahakumbh
Dec 10, 2024 05:20 AM IST

As part of the initiative, Baghambari Gaddi Matth, which oversees the temple, and the state forest department will present sandalwood and Rudraksha saplings to all the Shankaracharyas in attendance.

allahabad.htdesk@hindustantimes.com

Mahant of Bade Hanuman Temple and Baghambari Gaddi Peethadheeshwar, Balveer Giri with a tree sapling (HT)  (HT Photo)
Mahant of Bade Hanuman Temple and Baghambari Gaddi Peethadheeshwar, Balveer Giri with a tree sapling (HT)  (HT Photo)

NAGAR (PRAYAGRAJ)

The mega religious fair of Mahakumbh-2025 is set to offer visiting pilgrims a unique and meaningful experience, blending spirituality with environmental consciousness.

The state ministry of forest and environment has initiated a special campaign in which pilgrims will receive a special prasad from the revered Bade Hanuman Temple near Sangam in Prayagraj. It will offer Mahaprasad and saplings of the Saptarishi Vatika, symbolising a harmonious connection between faith and nature, said officials.

As part of the initiative, Baghambari Gaddi Matth, which oversees the temple, and the state forest department will present sandalwood and Rudraksha saplings to all the Shankaracharyas in attendance.

The Mahant of Bade Hanuman Temple and Baghambari Gaddi Peethadheeshwar, Balveer Giri emphasised the temple’s commitment to creating a unique and cherished experience for devotees.

“Given the special attachment of pilgrims to the temple and its spiritual significance, this year, we decided to do something different. Devotees will not only leave with blessings but also with saplings that embody the values of harmony and growth”, he said.

Follow Us On