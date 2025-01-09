Mahakumbh-2025: Expo to highlight B’khand transformation through Jal Jeevan Mission from today

Millions of visitors from across the globe attending Mahakumbh-2025 will get to also witness the remarkable transformation of Uttar Pradesh’s villages through the concept of ‘Swachh Sujal Gaon’ (clean and water-secure villages). The mega exhibition in Mahakumbh-2025 tent city set to open for public from Friday (HT Photo)

The Jal Jeevan Mission has revolutionised water accessibility, bringing tap water to every household in Bundelkhand. This narrative of progress showcases Bundelkhand’s journey from despair before 2017 to its remarkable transformation thereafter. Set across 40,000 square feet, a dedicated exhibition in sector 7 of the tent city will present this very vivid picture of a prosperous Uttar Pradesh, highlighting initiatives such as PM Awas, CM Awas, gram panchayat development, and village solar energy adoption, officials said.

A digital corner will also give citizens real-time information about their villages’ water, taps, and supply status. Under the Yogi government, the rural water supply and Namami Gange department has created this ‘Swachh Sujal Gaon’ to be showcased from January 10 to February 26, they added.

Themed ‘Solution to drinking water: new identity of my village’, the initiative highlights how Bundelkhand, once synonymous with water scarcity, now stands as a symbol of success in resolving the drinking water crisis.

The 47-day event will feature numerous programmes, offering a platform for rural women of Bundelkhand to share their stories of change. These include life-altering experiences such as villages in Banda, Jhansi, and Chitrakoot now witnessing weddings, which were previously impossible due to water shortages.

Women from Lalitpur and Mahoba will recount how access to clean water has improved their lives, even addressing severe health impacts like hair loss caused by carrying heavy water loads. The exhibition will provide multilingual accessibility, with information in Hindi, English, Bengali, Telugu, and Marathi, ensuring inclusivity for a diverse audience.

The rural water supply and Namami Gange department will establish a ‘Jal Mandir’ (Water Temple) at Mahakumbh-2025, offering a unique spiritual and environmental experience. In this temple, the Ganga will symbolically flow from the locks of Lord Shiva, emphasising the message that water is a divine blessing, a life-giving resource to be cherished and conserved. Morning and evening Jal Aarti ceremonies will further amplify this message, integrating the story of the Jal Jeevan Mission and advocating water conservation.