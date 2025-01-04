Mahakumbh-2025: Ganga, Yamuna to be under watch of 4K equipped water cops

A large contingent of water police personnel has been deployed and equipped with state-of-the-art technology to monitor every inch of the sacred confluence of the Sangam, to ensure pilgrims’ safety. IG (in-charge), PAC, Eastern Zone, Prayagraj, Rajiv Narayan Mishra in mela area in Prayagraj (HT Photo)

Advanced equipment, including underwater drones, and sonar systems, is being utilised for round-the-clock surveillance of the Sangam area. Lifebuoys, FRP (fiber reinforced plastic) speed motorboats, and other emergency response equipment has also been introduced to ensure immediate action in case of emergencies.

Around 2,500 water police personnel have already been deployed for riverbank security. To further strengthen safety measures, three dedicated water police stations have been established, functioning 24/7 to monitor the safety of devotees, officials added.

A central control room is monitoring security operations across the Mahakumbh area, supported by 17 sub-control rooms spread across the fairground.

The manpower will be further increased, with an additional 1,300 water police personnel joining the team before the fair officially begins. This will bring the total number of water police personnel to 3,800, said officials.

“Mahakumbh is a big opportunity for Uttar Pradesh water police, PAC and SDRF. The security and monitoring of Sangam and other areas is our collective responsibility. For the safety of devotees, the government has equipped the water police and PAC with ultra-modern

equipment and provided adequate manpower. Our goal is to ensure Mahakumbh remains 100% incident-free,” said Rajiv Narayan Mishra, inspector general of police in-charge, PAC Eastern Zone, Prayagraj.

Deep-water barricading has also been put in place along an 8 km stretch, supported by two floating rescue stations, where specially trained personnel are stationed to respond swiftly to any incident.

Additionally, 11 FRP speed motorboats have been deployed for continuous patrolling of the Sangam area. The six-seater boats ensure constant vigilance and rapid response to emergencies. To provide immediate medical assistance, four water ambulances equipped

with modern medical facilities have also been stationed at strategic points along the rivers.

Besides, 25 rechargeable mobile remote area lighting systems have been installed. Furthermore, four Anaconda motorboats equipped with changing rooms have also been deployed.

The water police personnel have been equipped with a 2 km long riverline, significantly aiding in traffic control on the Yamuna River during Mahakumbh 2025. To further strengthen safety and rescue operations, they have been provided with 100 diving kits, 440 lifebuoys, over 3,000 life jackets, 415 rescue tubes, 200 throw bags with ropes, 29 tower light systems, an underwater drone, and a sonar system. These advanced tools empower the water police to not only safeguard the riverbanks but also monitor and ensure security across all activities taking place in the water, enhancing preparedness for the grand event.