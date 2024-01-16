Mahakumbh-2025: Prayagraj Jn, other satellite stns to have tourist guide kiosks

If one is planning to visit Sangan city during Mahakumbh-2025 and wishes to visit nearby places of tourist interest, the Railways will have the perfect one-point stop in place. For representation only (HT File Photo)

To provide all details regarding religious places to visit in Prayagraj and nearby districts, the railways will establish tourist guide kiosks not only at Prayagraj Junction but also at all the satellite stations of Sangam city, officials said.

The railway stations where these kiosks are proposed to come up include Subedarganj, Naini, Cheoki, Prayagraj, Rambagh, Jhunsi, Prayag, Sangam and Phaphamau, they added.

“Many tourists who come to attend mega religious events like Mahakumbh often want to visit various places of interest in and around Prayagraj. To help such people get accurate information easily, we have decided to open tourist guide kiosks at all railway stations of Prayagraj,” said chief public relations officer (CPRO) of North Central Railway (NCR), Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay.

These kiosks will provide information regarding places like Shringi Rishi ashram in Shringaverpur Dham or Maharishi Bhardwaj’s Ashram, Nagvasuki and Bade Hanumanji Temple, Maa Alopshankari Temple, Pandeshwarnath Dham etc of the city which have immense tourist potential, he added.

Upadhyay said that many changes including setting up of these kiosks will be undertaken under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme to promote tourism across the country. A mobile app ‘Tourist Guide Kiosk’ would also also be launched soon. Around 45 stations have been included in this scheme.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme has a long-term vision for the ongoing development of stations. It involves creating master plans and executing them in phases to enhance various station facilities. These enhancements encompass bettering station accessibility, waiting areas, toilet facilities, lift and escalator installations as needed, cleanliness, offering free Wi-Fi, setting up kiosks for local products through initiatives like ‘One Station One Product’, enhancing passenger information systems, establishing executive lounges, designating spaces for business meetings, incorporating landscaping, and catering to the unique requirements of each station.

Furthermore, the scheme emphasises upgrading station structures, integrating stations with the surrounding city areas on both sides, promoting multimodal connectivity, providing facilities for individuals with disabilities, implementing sustainable and eco-friendly solutions, introducing ballastless tracks, incorporating ‘Roof Plazas’ when required, and considering the feasibility and phasing of improvements. The ultimate goal is to transform these stations into vibrant city centers over the long term.