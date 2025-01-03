Mahakumbh-2025: Three-phased verification to ensure all get facilities promised

The Mahakumbh-2025 mela administration will undertake a three-round verification drive under a transparent process, to ensure that seers, Akhadas, and religious and cultural institutions get what they are entitled to during the religious fair. A night view of the tent city on banks of Sangam in Prayagraj (HT PHoto)

All sector magistrates have been directed by the Prayagraj Mela Authority to verify this three times in different phases during the entire fair in a process that will run for the full 45 days of the fair, officials said.

The first verification will take place between January 12 and February 4. The second round is scheduled between February 5 and February 12 while the final verification will occur from February 13 to February 26, informed DM of Mahakumbh Nagar, Vijay Kiran Anand.

All relevant details such as the institution’s name, average number of Kalpavasis, number of bhandaras organised and participants involved, number of sermons delivered, estimated visitors, and the duration of the camp will be reviewed during these checks. This step-by-step verification process ensures accurate monitoring and a transparent management system for Mahakumbh-2025, he added.

This verification process aims to ensure that the activities proposed by institutions allotted land and facilities are carried out as promised. This will not only validate their operations but also update their details in the software, said officials.

Additionally, the process will facilitate a data-driven system for managing information related to facilities and other arrangements. This streamlined approach will also ensure that the payment process for suppliers is completed in accordance with the rules, officials explained.