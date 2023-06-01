Mahakumbh-2025 to be a 45-day mega event, dates of bathing festivals released

PRAYAGRAJ The countdown to Mahakumbh-2025, which is to be held on the sprawling sandy banks of Sangam, has officially begun with a hoarding announcing the dates of the main bathing festivals. The hoarding has been put up near Hotel Rahi Ilavart premises outside the office of the state tourism department in Prayagraj. The hoarding has been put up near Hotel Rahi Ilavart premises outside the office of the state tourism department in Prayagraj (HT Photo)

According to a senior state tourism department official, the mega religious fair will be a 45-day event. The official further said that the three ‘Shahi Snas’ will be held in within the first 21 days of the fair itself. Notably, the bathing festivals witness seers and saints of the 13 recognised ancient Hindu monastic orders of the country called ‘Akhadas’. They arrive on the banks of the holy confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati in a royal procession attracting thousands of pilgrims and shutterbugs from across the globe.

“This hoarding has been put up by the hotel administration. The aim is to ensure as much publicity as possible for Mahakumbh-2025 to attract people from across the world to be a part of this unique and most revered event. The dates of the bathing festivals would help pilgrims and tourists to better plan their visits,” said DP Singh, senior manager, Hotel Ilavart Rahi.

Mahakumbh-2025 is written in bold at the top of the hoarding put up at Hotel Rahi Ilavart. It is followed by a description that says ‘The World’s Largest Spiritual Gathering’ in English. The hoarding further mentions the bathing dates of Mahakumbh-2025. Soon, such hoardings would be put up across the length and breadth of the country, said officials.

In 2025, the fair will kick-start with the bathing festival of Paush Purnima on January 13, 2025, followed by ‘Makar Sankranti’ Shahi Snan on January 14 and the Mauni Amavasya bathing festival on January 29. The bathing festival of ‘Basant Panchami’, which would be the third and the final Shahi Snan of this fair, will take place on February 3, 2025.

The hoarding also specifies that ‘Achala Saptami’ bathing will take place on February 4, and ‘Maghi Purnima’ snan on February 12. The last official bathing festival of Mahashivratri would take place on February 26.

Tourism department officials conceded that this is for the first time the promotion of the religious fair has been started so many months in advance through the hoarding that sports a majestic photograph presenting a panoramic view of the bathing by seers, saints, and pilgrims taking place on Sangam banks.

It is worth mentioning that the state government in its budget presented in February 2023 has allocated ₹2,500 crore for the preparations of Mahakumbh Mela-2025.

