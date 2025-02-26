Mahashivratri Snan at Prayagraj: 4,500 buses deployed; service every 10 minutes for passengers

To ensure a smooth return journey for the lakhs of pilgrims arriving in Prayagraj for the last bathing festival of Mahakumbh on Mahashivaratri, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has implemented its mega transport plan, deploying thousands of buses to facilitate their travel back to their destinations safely and in an orderly manner. Pilgrims stuck in heavy traffic jam on the eve of Mahashivratri festival during the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj, Tuesday (PTI)

According to MK Trivedi, UPSRTC regional manager, Prayagraj Region, the corporation is fully prepared to handle the heavy influx of pilgrims.

To manage the rush, 4500 buses have been deployed, with 3050 buses specifically allocated for various routes across the state, he said.

These buses will operate from six designated parking lots: 1,189 buses from Jhunsi Parking, 662 from Bela Kachhar, 667 from Nehru Park, 298 from Leprosy Mission Parking, 148 from Saraswati Dwar, and 86 from Saraswati Hi-Tech City Parking.

Buses will be available every 10 minutes to minimise wait times, ensuring a seamless travel experience, he added.

Anticipating a larger-than-expected turnout, 1,450 additional buses have been reserved to handle any sudden increase in passengers.

Trivedi said that these buses are stationed strategically, with 540 in Jhunsi, 480 in Bela Kachhar, 240 in Nehru Park, 120 in Saraswati Dwar, and 70 each in Leprosy Mission and Saraswati Hi-Tech City parking.

He assured devotees that there would be no shortage of buses on any route and that all necessary measures would be taken for smooth operations.

To further facilitate movement within the Mahakumbh area, 750 shuttle buses have been deployed to connect temporary bus stations to key locations near the festival grounds. These shuttles run every two minutes, significantly reducing congestion and making travel more convenient.

The shuttle service also offers free rides from February 25 to February 28, allowing devotees to move effortlessly between locations. Special arrangements have been made at bus stations to prevent overcrowding and ensure an orderly transport system, the official shared.