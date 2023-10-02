Mahatma Gandhi’s message of non-violence biggest strength of democracy: Yogi

Paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 154th birth anniversary, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that Mahatma Gandhi’s message of non-violence was the biggest strength of democracy.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Gorakhpur on Monday (HT photo)

Chief minister paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation at Town Hall crossing and to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at Shastri crossing in Gorakhpur on the occasion of their birth anniversaries on Monday.

Yogi Adityanath also visited Gandhi Ashram and purchased Khadi clothes and spun yarn.

“Bapu showed the path of truth and non-violence to the world. We can win over the biggest powers of the world by following democratic principles. Following ‘swadeshi’, truth and non-violence, Mahatma Gandhi forced the autocratic British regime to leave the country,” he said.

The chief minister said that the ‘Swachhjanli’ programme, which is going on in all the gram panchayats and local bodies within the state in response to an appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, draws its inspiration from the campaign led by Mahatma Gandhi.

He added that apart from ‘swadeshi’, truth, and non-violence, Mahatma Gandhi was also a great advocate of cleanliness.

Adityanath also paid tribute to the former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. He said that Shastri, who gave the slogan of ‘Jai Jawan-Jai Kisan’ and called for self-reliance along with security, was also a great follower of Gandhi.

The chief minister urged people to remember both the leaders for their unforgettable contribution towards the country and society.

‘Resolving people’s problem is govt’s priority’

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday warned the officials against the laxity in resolving the grievances of common people and said that it would not be tolerated.

According to an official statement the CM said that timely redressal of people’s grievances with transparency is the priority of our government.

CM Yogi also instructed the administration and police officials to listen to public issues with utmost seriousness, sensitivity and attention as well as ensure satisfactory solutions.

Yogi Adityanath held Janta Darbar on Monday at Digvijayanath Auditorium in Gorakhnath Temple and assured the people that justice would be provided to them.

Visitors from other districts also reached the Janta Darbar. The chief minister directed the officials that the problems of the people be resolved at their respective district headquarters.

CM Yogi assured people that the government will provide complete help for the treatment of patients seeking financial help.

Handing over their applications to the officials, he directed that the estimation process related to treatment should be completed as soon as possible and made available to the government so that the required funds could be released, the statement said.

‘Saints dedicated their lives to the nation, society’

Paying tribute to his Guru Mahant Digvijayanath on Monday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that saints dedicated their lives for nation and society and Mahant Digvijayanath was one of them. CM said that Mahant Digvijayanath had struggled against the challenges of his time and had dedicated his whole life to the nation.

Yogi Adityanath was speaking on the sixth day of the week-long programme organised to mark the 54th death anniversary of Mahant Digvijayanath and 9th death anniversary of Mahant Avaidyanath.

Underlining the contributions of Mahant Digvijayanath, the CM said he had laid emphasis on educational upgradation of the coming generation and always believed in innovations. He constituted Maharana Pratap Council of Education that has expanded its network in the region and is running over four dozen educational institutions, CM added.

The chief minister said the contributions of Mahant Digvijayanath were not just limited to the education sector as he had also integrated the saints of Nath sect and founded Yogi Mahasabha.

Rajkamal Vedanti said that Mahant Digvijayanath and Mahant Avaidyanath were men of vision who led the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, and that the construction of the grand Ram Mandir at Ayodhya would be the real tribute to them.

Mahant Narsingh Das from Jabalpur said that when a religious person would lead India, it would become Vishwa Guru. Swami Dineshacharya from Ayodhya and Mahant Shernath Bapu from Junagarh also paid their tribute.

