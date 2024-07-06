Mahayogi Gorakhnath University to start MBBS course, gets 50 seats

The Mahayogi Gorakhnath University in Gorakhpur is starting an MBBS course for which admission will be done this year via NEET counselling, informed Pradip Kumar Rao, registrar of the university on Saturday. Mahayogi Gorakhnath University started in August 2021 presently offers nursing, paramedical, pharmacy and other non-clinical courses. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is the chancellor of the university run by Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The Medical Council of India gave its acceptance to Gorakhnath Medical College hospital and research centre to run classes from the upcoming session.

A total of 50 candidates can admission in the university which is attached to a 450-bedded hospital that is planned to be expanded to 1800 beds, informed vice-chancellor of Guru Gorakhnath university Major General Dr Atul Vajpayee.

“Getting permission to start an MBBS course is a gift for people of eastern Uttar Pradesh. Moreover, with the expansion of the hospital, we will have more MBBS seats in the coming years,” said Rao adding that people living in Gorakhpur, Basti, in Uttar Pradesh and parts of Bihar and Nepal will benefit from this.

The state government under its one district one medical college campaign is in the process to start 14 more medical colleges in different districts. With new colleges, the number of MBBS seats are likely to cross 11000-mark. Uttar Pradesh at present has 9278 MBBS seats.