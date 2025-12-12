Main accused of Agra crypto currency racket arrested

The main accused in the crypto currency fraud, has been arrested by Cyber Cell police of Agra. The accused had created a fake crypto investment platform and had been active ever since after the pandemic. The gang used to promote investors to link others through a chain system and run away after closing their office. For representation only (HT File Photo)

“Police from the Cyber Police Station, Agra was working on a complaint lodged in 2024 and in this regard, the main accused, Ajay alias Tipu, was arrested on Thursday from Agra. He was the mastermind behind creating a fake crypto website with a name similar to a US firm raising suspicions,” said additional commissioner of police (Cyber) Aditya.

During interrogation, Ajay revealed that he used to work as distributor for a company in 2002 and came in contact with Narendra and then with Gopal who introduced him to Vinay and Vinod having links to crypto business where members are joined on a referral basis to prompt investors to invest money in crypto currency.

“The accused launched a fake website and acquired an investment of about ₹1 crore joining 1,500 investors from Agra. The offer was a return of ₹7 lakh on an investment of ₹1 lakh. The money invested was blocked as the website had no exit mechanism. They used to modulate the website showing fake results for investment made,” the ACP said.