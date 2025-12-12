Search
Fri, Dec 12, 2025
Main accused of Agra crypto currency racket arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Updated on: Dec 12, 2025 06:50 pm IST

The gang used to promote investors to link others through a chain system and run away after closing their office.

The main accused in the crypto currency fraud, has been arrested by Cyber Cell police of Agra. The accused had created a fake crypto investment platform and had been active ever since after the pandemic. The gang used to promote investors to link others through a chain system and run away after closing their office.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

“Police from the Cyber Police Station, Agra was working on a complaint lodged in 2024 and in this regard, the main accused, Ajay alias Tipu, was arrested on Thursday from Agra. He was the mastermind behind creating a fake crypto website with a name similar to a US firm raising suspicions,” said additional commissioner of police (Cyber) Aditya.

During interrogation, Ajay revealed that he used to work as distributor for a company in 2002 and came in contact with Narendra and then with Gopal who introduced him to Vinay and Vinod having links to crypto business where members are joined on a referral basis to prompt investors to invest money in crypto currency.

“The accused launched a fake website and acquired an investment of about 1 crore joining 1,500 investors from Agra. The offer was a return of 7 lakh on an investment of 1 lakh. The money invested was blocked as the website had no exit mechanism. They used to modulate the website showing fake results for investment made,” the ACP said.

