Man abducted, murdered a day before wedding in UP’s Rampur

A groom-to-be was abducted and murdered a day before his wedding in Rampur district, amidst allegations against the bride-to-be and her alleged lover, whom the victim's family holds responsible for the murder.

The incident took place in the Ganj police station area of Rampur. Nihal (35), son of Musharrat Ali and resident of Fakiron Wala Phatak in Mohalla Gujar Tola, was set to marry a woman from Dhanupura village, under the Bhonat police station area on Sunday. Preparations for the wedding were in full swing on June 14 when Nihal received a phone call from a man claiming to be his cousin-in-law.

The caller requested Nihal to come and finalise the measurements for his wedding attire. Trusting the caller, Nihal left his house around noon. Two men on a motorcycle, posing as relatives of the bride, arrived at Nihal’s residence and took him away. That was the last time his family saw him alive.

When Nihal did not return home, his family grew concerned and alerted the police. His brother, Nayab, stated that Nihal had left with the two men and failed to return, prompting the family to report him missing. Police registered a case and began an investigation.

As the investigation progressed, Nihal’s family alleged that the bride-to-be, along with her alleged lover and other accomplices, had orchestrated the abduction and murder. Taking the allegation seriously, the police detained one of the suspects for questioning.

During interrogation, the suspect confessed and led the police to the forested area of Ratanpura in the Azimnagar police station jurisdiction. There, the police discovered Nihal’s lifeless body, which bore signs of strangulation. The body had been dumped in the forest after the murder.

Police are searching for the other suspects involved in the case. Investigating officers believe that Nihal was strangled to death shortly after the abduction.

Deputy superintendent of police Jitendra Singh stated that the police are thoroughly investigating the case and will soon expose the full conspiracy. “The bride to be is being questioned. We are close to solving the case. One accused is already in custody, and efforts are on to nab the remaining culprits,” he said.