Man accused of allegedly raping minor girl in Assam attacks cops; arrested

A 40-year-old man in Assam’s Karimganj district allegedly raped a minor girl and attacked two police personnel who had gone to arrest him.

He was arrested later under charges of rape and assaulting government officials.

According to police, the man allegedly raped a minor girl in Karimganj’s Nilambazar on Wednesday and the girl’s family lodged an FIR on the same day.

Based on the FIR, two policemen had gone to arrest the accused but were attacked instead.

Both police officials were later admitted to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

The accused is a resident of Karimganj’s Nilambazar area.

“On Wednesday, the accused forcibly entered inside the house and raped the minor girl. The girl’s mother later lodged complaint and police immediately acted on this,” an official said.

Karimganj’s additional SP Partha Protim Das said two policemen went to nab the accused but they were attacked by him.

“At around 7pm our officials went to search and they managed to get hold of him, but he attacked them and both of them sustained injuries. The accused was arrested later,” the additional SP said.

Two cases were registered in Nilambazar police stayion. First was under 448, 354A, 325 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 8 of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The second case was registered under section 332, 353 and 34 of the IPC after he attacked the police officials.

He said, “We are investigating the matter and the victim is going through mandatory tests. Her statement will be recorded as a part of investigation.”

The accused was produced before Karimganj’s district court on Thursday and has been sent to further remand, the additional SP informed.