Man walks to Ghaziabad SSP's office, tell cops he murdered wife

Published on Nov 11, 2022

The suspect has been identified as Mohammad Saddam, who stayed with his wife at Tronica City. Police said that the man came to the SSP’s office and told police that he may be arrested for murdering his 28-year-old wife

Police said that they have sent the body for an autopsy and are also trying to get in touch with the family of the deceased woman. (Photo for representation)
A 32-year-old man from Tronica City in Loni area walked to the office of senior superintendent of police (SSP) in Rajnagar on Thursday morning, and told police that he murdered his wife and threw her body in a park. Police said that they have recovered the body of the deceased woman and are interrogating the suspect.

The suspect has been identified as Mohammad Saddam, who stayed with his wife at Tronica City. Police said that the man came to the SSP’s office and told police that he may be arrested for murdering his 28-year-old wife.

“The man has been taken into custody. Our police teams took him to the spot and the body of his wife was recovered. The body was dumped in a park some distance away from the suspect’s house. It seems that the woman was hit on the head with some heavy object,” said Iraj Raja, superintendent of police (rural).

Police said that they have sent the body for an autopsy and are also trying to get in touch with the family of the deceased woman.

“Our teams are questioning the suspect and also trying to find if more than one person was involved in the murder. The incident took place on Thursday morning and we believe the suspect dumped his wife’s body with the assistance of another person. We are also trying to get in touch with the family members of the deceased woman so that a complaint is registered in connection with the murder,” SP Raja added.

Sources in the police said that the motive behind the alleged murder is not known as yet but they are also investigating if the man was suspecting that his wife was having a relation with another person.

No FIR was registered till the time of filing the report.

Friday, November 11, 2022
