Uttar Pradesh: Man arrested for raping, blackmailing minor in Ballia
A 22-year-old man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl on January 11 and forcing himself on her again the following day by threatening to share the video of the previous assault.
The man’s father has been arrested as well after the girl’s family alleged that he knew about the sexual assaults and allegedly intended to convert her too.
The son has been booked under Indian Penal Section’s pertaining to rape, trespass, under Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion Ordinance. The father has been booked under the anti-conversion ordinance.
Police superintendent Sanjay Kumar confirmed the two accused were arrested from Ballia.
