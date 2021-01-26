3 men gang-rape 25-year-old woman, then show up at home to threaten family

Three young men raped a 25-year-old woman in western Rajasthan’s Nagaur last week and later threatened to kill her family if they reported the crime, a police officer said.

A case of gang-rape was registered on Monday after the intervention of senior police officers, a day after the family had dared to file a complaint. A local police officer who was under transfer allegedly hadn’t acted on their initial complaint.

“We have launched an investigation into the case. A team is tracing the accused,” said S Sengathir, inspector general of police, Ajmer range.

To underline that the police were taking the case very seriously, Sengathir added that a Deputy Superintendent of Police-rank officer had been tasked to handle the investigations.

The three men had first stopped the woman when she stepped out to get buttermilk on January 19. She tried to evade them but wasn’t successful. The three took turns to rape her, then brutalised her with a glass bottle, she told the police in her complaint.

The woman told her family about the gang-rape. But they didn’t initially file the police complaint after the men showed up at their door, threatening to kill them.

It was only six days later, on Sunday, that the family summed up the courage to report the crime.

A senior officer said the police would also look into allegations that local officers did not register the FIR when the family first complained to the police. The officer said it appeared that the police station in-charge, who was on his way out on transfer, did not react to the complaint.

“We will find out if there is any negligence,” the officer said.

Rajasthan reports the highest number of rapes and crimes against women in the country, in absolute numbers and as a proportion of their population. According to data compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau, Rajasthan had reported nearly 6,000 rape cases in 2019, the last year for which nationwide crime figures have been released.