In a shocking incident, 67-year-old Ram Millan Choudhary was beaten to death while his son Vishal Chaudhary and his sister Mala Devi sustained severe injuries when half a dozen armed miscreants barged inside their house and attacked them. Man beaten to death over land dispute in Basti, 3 held (Pic for representation)

The incident took place in village Gausi Pur Derwa under Kalwari police station of the district in Basti on Sunday.

Deputy Inspector general (DIG) RK Bharadwaj along with Superintendent of Police (SP) Gopal Krishna visited the village and assured the affected family that the assailants would be arrested soon.

Police confirmed that heavy police force had been deployed in the village as serious resentment was brewing against assailants.

Police have registered a case after a written complaint was filed by Mala Devi against five accused including Harishankar alias Ravan and arrested three accused, said police station incharge Bhanu Singh.

He said victim’s son Vishal Chaudhary,20, and his aunt Mala devi, 50, who sustained severe injuries, were undergoing treatment at BRD Medical College Gorakhpur where their condition is reported to be critical.

Officials said the incident was the result of the land dispute between Ram Millan Choudhary and Harishankar alias Ravan.

Tension between both the families had increased since the SDM instructed revenue officials for demarcation of land and the next date for hearing was fixed on February 13. Twenty-one people from both sides were directed to appear before the court, the locals said.

Abdur Rahman