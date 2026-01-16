A middle-aged man was beaten to death and six members of his family, including three women, were injured after they objected to a bicycle hitting a woman of the family in Gaya Ji district, police said on Friday. Man beaten to death, six injured after bicycle collision sparks clash in Gaya Ji

Police said the incident took place at Gaharpur village under Tekari police station limits. A minor bicycle collision escalated into violence when the daughter of one Pankaj Paswan, who was riding the bicycle, hit Nisha Kumari, wife of Suraj Kumar. When Nisha and her family protested, an argument broke out. Paswan and his family members allegedly attacked the other side with sticks and iron rods.

Madhes Paswan (55) was brutally assaulted and fell unconscious, while his family members—Malti Devi, Nisha Devi, Kunti Devi, Suraj Kumar, Tuntun Kumar and Dharmendra Paswan—were injured in the attack.

Villagers rushed the injured to the sub-divisional hospital at Tekari, where doctors declared Madhes Paswan dead. Those who suffered critical head injuries were referred to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital in Gaya for better treatment.

A case of murder and attempt to murder has been registered against 22 named accused. Four of them, including three women, have been arrested, and raids are on to nab the remaining suspects, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Tekari) Sushant Kumar Saroj said.

The incident has sparked tension between two groups in the village. Senior police officers visited the spot, and security has been tightened to prevent any further repercussions.