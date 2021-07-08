Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Man booked for raping 3-year-old stepdaughter in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur
others

Man booked for raping 3-year-old stepdaughter in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 01:17 PM IST
Indian activists holds placards as they protest against violence and crimes against women in Siliguri on July 26, 2013. Indian lawmakers in March increased punishments for sex offenders to include the death penalty if a victim dies and a minimum 20-year prison sentence for gang-rape, but the new laws did not go far enough to tackle gender inequality or protect women, a UN special envoy said in May. AFP PHOTO/ Diptendu DUTTA (Photo credit should read DIPTENDU DUTTA/AFP/Getty Images) (AFP/Getty Images)

A 30-year-old man has been booked for allegedly raping his three-year-old stepdaughter in Chhattisgarh capital city, Raipur, police said on Thursday .

Superintendent of Police, Raipur, Ajay Yadav said the girl was sexually assaulted on July 3 at home. “She told her mother who lodged a complaint with Telibandha police on Wednesday. Police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the accused,” he said.

The girl had been medically examined, he said.

The accused was booked under IPC sections 376 (rape), 376(2)(F) (being a relative, guardian or teacher of, or a person in a position of trust or authority towards the woman, commits rape on such woman) and 376AB (rape on woman under twelve year of age), 342 (wrongful confinement), and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the SP said.

“ Investigation in the case is going on,” he said.

