Man gets 20-year RI in POCSO case in Bahraich

ByHT Correspondent, Bahraich
Nov 19, 2024 07:58 AM IST

A judge sentenced Islam to 20 years in prison for molesting a 7-year-old girl, reinforcing a strong stance against sexual violence towards minors.

In a significant judgment, Additional Sessions Judge for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), Deep Kant Mani, has sentenced one Islam (44), a resident of Laukahi village, to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 6(1) of the POCSO Act, 2012. The court also imposed a fine of 50,000, with an additional 10 months of imprisonment in case of non-payment.

(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)

The case came to light when one Momin Khan filed a complaint alleging that Islam molested his 7-year-old daughter on September 28, 2021. Both the complainant and the accused are residents of Laukahi village under the jurisdiction of Motipur Police Station. Following the complaint, the police registered an FIR against Islam under Sections 376, 323, 504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with Sections 5(m) and 6 of the POCSO Act.

Special District Government Counsel (POCSO), Sant Pratap Singh, stated that the prosecution presented substantial evidence leading to Islam’s conviction. After reviewing the records and hearing arguments, the judge found Islam guilty under Section 6(1) of the POCSO Act. Additionally, he was convicted under Sections 323, 504, and 506 of the IPC. Singh said the judgment sends a strong message against crimes involving sexual violence, especially against minors, highlighting the judiciary’s commitment to ensuring justice and deterring future offenses.

