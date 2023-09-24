Man going around as Haryana chief secretary nabbed in Mohali

A 40-year-old man, who had been duping people by masquerading as the chief secretary of Haryana, has landed in police net. The imposter’s elaborate ploy included armed personal security guards, luxury cars and fake identity cards to project himself as a high-ranking government official, said Mohali police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused, Sarabjit Singh Sandhu, hailing from Achint Kot near Atari, Amritsar, had defrauded multiple people by promising them opportunities to settle abroad, as per Mohali police who arrested him.

His elaborate ploy included armed personal security guards, including ex-servicemen, luxury cars and fake identity cards to project himself as a high-ranking government official.

To bolster his fraudulent act, he had affixed a flag on his car reading “chief secretary of Haryana” and installed red/blue beacons, creating the illusion of a VIP vehicle.

His arrest also led to the recovery of a .45-bore pistol, whose licence was obtained using a counterfeit residential proof from Rajpura, said Kharar DSP Karan Singh Sandhu.

As per investigators, Sandhu is already facing charges of fraud and cheating in various districts. He had been operating as an immigration agent, deceiving unsuspecting victims with promises of life abroad. He would affix fake visa and permanent residency stamps on the victims’ passports, amassing crores that he also used to acquire property, the DSP added.

His arrest came following a tip-off that he was planning to target more innocent individuals in Mohali. The CIA team of the Mohali police set a trap near Kharar-Kurali road and apprehended Sandhu. The accompanying gunmen were reportedly unaware of Sandhu’s illicit activities.

He has been booked under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 417 (cheating), 420 (fraud), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), and 474 (possession of counterfeit documents) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with relevant sections of the Arms Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON