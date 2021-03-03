Home / Cities / Others / Man hammers wife, two daughters to death in UP’s Bulandshahr
Man hammers wife, two daughters to death in UP’s Bulandshahr

The murders came to light when neighbours of the family informed the son, who lives separately with his family, after spotting the mother and her three daughters in a pool of blood
By S Raju
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:16 PM IST
A 60-year-old man was on the run after hammering his wife, 50, and daughters, aged 20 and 15, to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district. His third daughter, 18, who was injured when the man went on a rampage and attacked his family in sleep on Tuesday night, was struggling for her life at a Meerut hospital.

“The man suspected his wife and daughters of having illicit relationships. He would often fight at home,” senior police superintendent S K Singh said, citing the complaint filed by the man’s 22 -year-old son.

“Some time after his wife and daughters fell asleep, the man hit them with a hammer on their heads. The wife and two daughters died, while the third one has been referred to Meerut for treatment.”

Singh said four teams have been formed to arrest the man.

The murders came to light when neighbours of the family informed the son, who lives separately with his family, after spotting the mother and her three daughters in a pool of blood. The four were rushed to a local health centre, where doctors declared the mother and her two daughters dead. (With PTI inputs)

