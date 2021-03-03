IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi riots case: A hundred suspicions not proof, says court
The court said presumption cannot be stretched to take the shape of proof.(Amal KS / HT Photo)
The court said presumption cannot be stretched to take the shape of proof.(Amal KS / HT Photo)
delhi news

Delhi riots case: A hundred suspicions not proof, says court

  • Additional sessions judge Amitabh Rawat questioned the police’s case as to how the offence of attempt to murder can be made out against accused Imran and Babu, when the victim himself is absent from the police investigation and has never been seen by the police.
READ FULL STORY
By Richa Banka, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:59 AM IST

“From a hundred rabbits you can’t make a horse, a hundred suspicion don’t make a proof”, a Delhi court quoted from Russian classic Fyodor Dostoyevsky’s Crime and Punishment, while exonerating two persons from the charge of attempt to murder in a north-east Delhi riots case.

Additional sessions judge Amitabh Rawat questioned the police’s case as to how the offence of attempt to murder can be made out against accused Imran and Babu, when the victim himself is absent from the police investigation and has never been seen by the police.

The duo was arrested for allegedly shooting and injuring a man named Rahul during the riots in Welcome area on February 25, 2020.

“The gunshot injury is stated to be caused to Rahul but where is he? His statement is not on record... So by the time, police arrived at the hospital, the alleged victim Rahul had vanished. It is not as if Rahul gave any initial statement and then vanished. The state is categorical in saying that the police never saw Rahul. That being the case, who is going to say who shot whom and by whom and where? The alleged victim has never been seen by the police. He has never given any statement about any gunshot injury or about any mob/rioters. So how is Section 307 IPC made out against the accused persons when the victim is absent from even the police investigation? How is the gunshot injury established? There is no murmur of that,” the judge said.

Rawat also said the charges under the Arms Act are also “superfluous” as no case was made out under those sections. “With the case of the prosecution as it is, Section 307 IPC (attempt to murder) is out of bounds. With nothing in the charge sheet to dig in, no case under Section 307 IPC is made out and there is no ground for presuming that these two accused persons have committed the offence of attempt to murder as defined under Section 307 IPC,” the judge said.

The court said presumption cannot be stretched to take the shape of proof.

“(Fyodor) Dostoevsky in ‘Crime and Punishment’ says “From a hundred rabbits you can’t make a horse, a hundred suspicion don’t make a proof”. Thus, both the accused persons are discharged of the offences under Section 307 IPC & Arms Act,” he said in the order passed on March 1.

He further said the police have, after long investigation, concluded that Rahul had given a wrong address and a wrong mobile phone number in his medico legal case (MLC).

It said there was only one police witness, constable Pushkar, but even he did not make any direct or even tangential reference to the firing by rioters or gunshot injury caused to alleged victim Rahul.

Rawat, however, said there was grounds for presuming that both the accused persons have committed the offences of unlawful assembly and rioting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Remains of a derelict mansion with a beautiful door overlook a lively crowd of locals—who are chattering, cursing and laughing with each other.
Remains of a derelict mansion with a beautiful door overlook a lively crowd of locals—who are chattering, cursing and laughing with each other.
delhi news

Delhiwale: Razia Sultan’s local chai stall

By Mayank Austen Soofi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:08 AM IST
  • A pavement establishment rich in character.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The court said presumption cannot be stretched to take the shape of proof.(Amal KS / HT Photo)
The court said presumption cannot be stretched to take the shape of proof.(Amal KS / HT Photo)
delhi news

Delhi riots case: A hundred suspicions not proof, says court

By Richa Banka, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:59 AM IST
  • Additional sessions judge Amitabh Rawat questioned the police’s case as to how the offence of attempt to murder can be made out against accused Imran and Babu, when the victim himself is absent from the police investigation and has never been seen by the police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
At least 53 persons were killed and 581 injured in the riots last year, which was allegedly triggered by a clash between supporters of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and those opposing it.(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)
At least 53 persons were killed and 581 injured in the riots last year, which was allegedly triggered by a clash between supporters of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and those opposing it.(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)
delhi news

Delhi riots: Court takes cognisance of sedition charges against 18

By Richa Banka, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:54 AM IST
  • Under section 196 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the investigating agency has to take prior sanction from the state government to prosecute any individual for sedition.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.(ANI)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.(ANI)
delhi news

Delhi govt okays 185 crore for child welfare, scholarship programme

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:49 AM IST
  • In a statement issued later, the Delhi government said the funds have been allocated for scholarships to SC/ST/OBC communities, Ladli Scheme, aid and equipment for children with special needs and for augmentation of library infrastructure in Delhi government schools.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker prepares to administer a COVAXIN vaccine, developed by Indian company Bharat Biotech, at a private hospital in New Delhi.(AP)
A healthcare worker prepares to administer a COVAXIN vaccine, developed by Indian company Bharat Biotech, at a private hospital in New Delhi.(AP)
delhi news

Private hospitals account for 74% of vaccines given on Day 2 of drive

By Anonna Dutt, Fareeha Iftikhar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:36 AM IST
Of the 11,655 such persons who received the jab on Tuesday, 74% went to centres in private hospitals, according to government data. The government hospitals immunised 3,063 such persons on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

IndiGo flight to Lucknow makes emergency landing at Karachi airport as flyer takes ill

By Anvit Srivastava, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:51 PM IST
An IndiGo flight from UAE’s Sharjah to Lucknow had to make an emergency landing at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, Pakistan, early Tuesday due to a medical emergency on-board the aircraft
READ FULL STORY
Close
AAP National Convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during a roadshow for MCD by-elections in Shalimar Bagh village, New Delhi.(PTI)
AAP National Convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during a roadshow for MCD by-elections in Shalimar Bagh village, New Delhi.(PTI)
delhi news

Results of keenly contested Delhi MCD by-poll tomorrow

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:15 PM IST
  • The elections are being seen as a test for Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, as they are a precursor to the 2022 Delhi civic body polls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Tuesday increased prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) by 70 paise and 91 paise per kg respectively (Representative Photo)
The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Tuesday increased prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) by 70 paise and 91 paise per kg respectively (Representative Photo)
delhi news

As CNG prices rise in Delhi-NCR, auto drivers bear brunt

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:12 PM IST
The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Tuesday increased prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) by 70 paise and 91 paise per kg respectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A senior citizen gets the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine during the second phase of vaccination at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
A senior citizen gets the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine during the second phase of vaccination at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
delhi news

Delhi records zero Covid-19 deaths, positivity rate drops to 0.33 per cent

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:42 PM IST
On Monday, nearly 6,200 persons over the age of 60 years or with co-morbidities took Covid-19 vaccine jab on the first day of the drive held across 308 vaccination sites.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"The said paragraph reads as under, '(f) The AA/NCLT cannot permit any person - Tom, Dick, and Harry' to represent and defend the respondent u/s-7 of IBC, as the rules do not permit it," the court noted.(HT File Photo)
"The said paragraph reads as under, '(f) The AA/NCLT cannot permit any person - Tom, Dick, and Harry' to represent and defend the respondent u/s-7 of IBC, as the rules do not permit it," the court noted.(HT File Photo)
delhi news

'Not allowed': Delhi HC raps petitioner for using 'Tom, Dick and Harry' in plea

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:18 PM IST
A single-judge bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh was hearing a petition filed by Group Captain Atul Jain against the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT)
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi’s Ghazipur border was opened for traffic in the morning by Delhi Police. After noon, Delhi Police again closed the border. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
Delhi’s Ghazipur border was opened for traffic in the morning by Delhi Police. After noon, Delhi Police again closed the border. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
delhi news

Farmers’ protest: Ghazipur border opened briefly, shut again

By HT Correspondent| Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:33 PM IST
Senior police officers who did not want to be named said that no official order had been issued to open the border. They said it was a temporary arrangement to facilitate movement of emergency vehicles
READ FULL STORY
Close
The police, meanwhile, arrested a few of the protesters to control the situation.(ANI)
The police, meanwhile, arrested a few of the protesters to control the situation.(ANI)
delhi news

Fuel price hike: Youth Congress stages protest outside petroleum ministry

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:26 PM IST
Hundreds of Indian Youth Congress activists assembled outside the petroleum ministry office with placards in their hands and raised slogans against the central government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India Habitat Centre is among the buildings symbolic of Delhi’s growth since Independence. (HT archive)
India Habitat Centre is among the buildings symbolic of Delhi’s growth since Independence. (HT archive)
delhi news

Focus on vertical growth, Delhi needs to protect modern heritage buildings

By Risha Chitlangia
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:53 PM IST
The buildings figured on the 2013 Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH)-Delhi’s list of 62 modern heritage structures submitted to the Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC), an urban development regulatory body
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT archive)
Representational Image. (HT archive)
delhi news

DDA to change land use of 31 acres for redevelopment project

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:30 PM IST
As per the public notice put out by the DDA, land use of two land parcels of 9.5 acres each, earmarked as district park, is being changed to government office. To compensate for the green space, land use of 12.58 acres earmarked for government office will be developed as a district park
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vehicles move towards Ghaziabad after the road connecting it with Delhi via Ghazipur reopened for vehicular movement, since its closure following clashes between police and farmers on January 26 in New Delhi, Tuesday. (PTI)
Vehicles move towards Ghaziabad after the road connecting it with Delhi via Ghazipur reopened for vehicular movement, since its closure following clashes between police and farmers on January 26 in New Delhi, Tuesday. (PTI)
delhi news

Farmers’ protest: Delhi’s Ghazipur border partially reopens

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:28 PM IST
The Delhi Police said that the traffic on one route (from Delhi to Ghaziabad) has been restored only for emergency vehicles and motorists in emergency situations
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP