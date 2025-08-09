Man handed 25-year jail term for raping 5-year-old girl in 2022

A special fast track court sentenced a 28-year-old man to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment on Friday for raping a five-year-old girl after kidnapping her in Bilaspur in August 2022. With all the evidence, the court pronounced the quantum of sentence on Friday.

Additional sessions judge Jasmine Sharma also imposed a fine of ₹60,000 after holding the accused guilty under section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and section 365 (kidnapping with intent to wrongfully confine a person) of the Indian Penal Code.

Special public prosecutor Sunil Kumar Parmar said that the incident took place in the early hours of August 17, 2022 when the victim with her mother and 13-year-old brother was asleep inside their rented accommodation at Banslambi village in Bilaspur.

“The accused had sneaked inside the house and had taken the girl away. He had then raped her in fields. The mother panicked when she saw her daughter missing in the middle of the night,” he said.

Parmar said the mother raised an alarm which alerted the villagers. They found the child crying and suspect hiding in dense vegetation nearby. “She was subjected to brutality. The girl was able to tell everything in her broken language and hand gestures. Locals later alerted Bilaspur police station and the suspect was arrested,” he said.

The prosecutor said that forensic examination of the clothes of the victim and the suspect and medical examination proved that she was raped. “She had sustained severe injuries in her internal body parts,” he added.

“The court observed that the period served in judicial custody by the convict in the course of trial will be set-off from the total period of sentence awarded to him,” he added.