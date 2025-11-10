Days after a six-year-old boy was kidnapped from a shop near his home in northwest Delhi’s Subhash Place, police have arrested a 23-year-old man for kidnapping, assaulting and abandoning the child due to his “grudge” with his family. Man held for kidnapping boy to take revenge on his mother

The accused was identified as Mohammed Samem. He had been stalking the child’s mother for some time and wanted to seek revenge from the woman after she rejected his advances.

On November 3, according to police, the 6-year-old had gone to a nearby store to buy chocolate. His mother said it was 7pm, and the boy was to return in a few minutes but went missing.

A police officer said, “The parents looked for the child for hours and, around 3am the next day, they approached the police. The mother complained that her child must have been kidnapped by a local man who had been harassing her for a while. She had been ignoring his calls but he kept on messaging her. When the family scolded him, he threatened them”

Police said several teams were sent out to look for the man and the child.

DCP (northwest) Bhisham Singh said “The team carried out a search operation in the area. CCTV footage from nearby shops and streets were checked, and photographs of the missing child were circulated through local staff and adjoining police stations. During the search, we found that the child had been taken to railway lines”

Police teams searched the entire stretch in north Delhi and found the boy in bushes near the railway lines.

DCP said that the accused had thrashed and injured the child. The boy was rushed to a hospital for treatment and later handed over to his family.

“We mounted technical surveillance on Samem, and he was arrested on November 6. The child was rescued within 24 hours. Samem revealed that he had a personal grudge with the family and wanted to take revenge from the mother. He had been stalking her for some time and she had recently rejected his advances” said another officer.