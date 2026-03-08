NOIDA: The Noida Expressway police have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly killing his father following a dispute over vehicle loan instalments, in the Yamuna floodplain area of Sector 135, an officer said on Saturday. Man held for killing father over loan instalment dispute in Noida

The accused, identified as Satendra Kumar, was arrested on Friday from Chhaprauli Labour Chowk in Sector 168.

According to police, the incident came to light on March 1, when the police received information about the body of a man lying in the Yamuna floodplain area. The deceased was identified as Rakesh Kumar, a native of Budaun district, Uttar Pradesh, residing in Sector 135, Noida.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida) Manisha Singh said following a tip-off, the accused was traced and arrested, and the weapon used in the crime – an iron hook – was recovered from his possession.

The officer said the accused told the investigators that he killed his father following a dispute related to vehicle loan instalments, police said.

“The accused frequently had arguments with his father over payment of instalments for a vehicle loan,” Singh said.

“On the night of February 28, in a fit of rage, the accused attacked his father with an iron hook, inflicting fatal injuries. After committing the crime, he left the body in the floodplain area,” Singh added.

Police said a case has been registered at the Expressway police station under section 103(1) (punishment for murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and a probe is underway.