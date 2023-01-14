Man held for shooting at wife’s lover in Begumpur Khatola

Gurugram: Police arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly shooting at his wife’s lover in Begumpur Khatola village on Friday. Police said the suspect barged into the house and shot the man with a country-made pistol.

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital after he suffered a bullet injury on his neck and is reported to be stable.

Sapna Kumar, the complainant in the case, said that she eloped with Sohan Kumar eight months ago. “I was unhappy with my previous husband Rinku and wanted to get a divorce but he was not ready and often tortured me. I discussed the matter with Sohan and we planned to get married in a temple and then inform our families,” she said.

Sapna said both of them came to Gurugram and took a rented room in Begumpur Khatola village and were living happily. “Someone shared my address with Rinku and he barged into my home and shot at Kumar,” she said.

Police said the incident took place around 8pm when the victim returned home from work.

Preet pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said the victim was taken to the Civil Hospital and later referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital. “The suspect had fled from the spot and was traced to Meerut and was arrested on Saturday afternoon. He will be produced before the judicial magistrate on Sunday,” he said.

ACP Sangwan said, “The suspect was agitated and planned to kill her partner”.

A case was registered against Rinku under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Arms Act at Badshahpur police station on Friday night, police added.