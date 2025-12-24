A maternal uncle sustained a bullet injury during celebratory firing at his nephew’s birthday party in Bhojpur district on Tuesday, police said. Man injured in celebratory firing in Bhojpur

Police said the incident occurred at Sambhal Tola village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Piro police station.

The victim was identified as 29-year-old Akhilesh Kumar Yadav, son of Hari Singh Yadav.

Following the incident, Akhilesh was rushed to Ara Sadar Hospital, from where he was later referred to Patna for advanced treatment.

Police said that after the incident, the person who allegedly fired the shot was assaulted by local residents. He was identified as Lal Babu Singh, son of Rajdeo Singh, a resident of Lahrabad village under the Piro police station area.

As soon as police received information about the incident, they rushed to the spot and arrested Lal Babu Singh. Police said Lal Babu Singh is also a relative of the boy whose birthday was being celebrated.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Piro police station Deepak Kumar Sah said that, based on the victim’s statement, an FIR was lodged against Lal Babu Singh, and he was taken into custody. He added that Lal Babu Singh also lodged a counter FIR against three named persons and 10–12 unidentified persons, accusing them of assault.

According to the victim, the birthday party of his nephew Lavkush Kumar was organised at the house of his maternal uncle at Sambhal Tola village when the celebratory firing incident took place.

