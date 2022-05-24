Man killed in tiger attack in Dudhwa buffer zone
Within a span of few days, yet another man was killed in tiger attack in Manjhra forest area of Dudhwa buffer zone late on Monday night.
The victim has been identified as Kamlesh, 30, a resident of Saypur Padhuva village under the Nighasan police limits.
This is the second case in a row in the area. Earlier on Saturday, a 30-year man Mahesh of Dumeda village under Tikunia kotwali limits was killed in a tiger attack near Manjhara forests.
It is yet to be ascertained if the same tiger was involved in both the killings as the area close to Katarniaghat wildlife sanctuary is prone to movements of tigers and other carnivores.
Reports said Kamlesh along with his two brothers-in-law was returning home from Khairatiya on Monday night on a bullock cart. Khairatiya is close to Manjhra reserve forest area.
While they were passing by Manjhra railway station, a tiger hiding in the forests attacked Kamlesh and dragged him down from the bullock cart, reports added.
His relatives raised an alarm and attempted to rescue Kamlesh following which the tiger left him and disappeared into the forests.
Local police and forest staff rushed to the spot and the body was sent for a postmortem examination.
Meanwhile, the district forest authorities issued a fresh advisory to the villagers in the area to remain on high alert in view of movement of tigers and other wild animals.
Patrolling by forest teams has been intensified.
Workshop on human-carnivore conflict management
The two-day workshop on human-carnivore conflict management started in Dudhwa on Tuesday with experts exchanging their notes on identifying root cause of growing man-animal conflicts and ways to manage them effectively.
They elaborated upon various case studies carried out in Maharashtra, Bihar, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve and Pilibhit Tiger Reserve in UP and in neighbouring Nepal.
A consensus was reached on drafting an effective strategy incorporating the tips of the experts.
Inaugurating the workshop, UP principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) and head of forest force, Mamta Sanjiv Dubey, said growing population of tigers and other wild animals reflected the skilled wildlife and forest management, however, the growing man-animal conflicts were also a matter of serious concern.
She added human and the wildlife both were of equal and vital importance and both had to be secured with an effective wildlife management.
UP chief wildlife warden Sanjay Singh, field director (FD) of Valmiki Tiger Reserve in Bihar Neshmani K, FD Dudhwa Tiger Reserve Sanjay Kumar Pathak, divisional forest officer (DFO), Bramhapuri in Maharashtra Dipesh Malhotra, head of Terai Arc Landscape (TAL) WWF-India Dr AK Singh, WWF-Nepal representative D. Kanchan Thapa, deputy director, Lucknow zoo Dr Utkarsh Shukla, Anjali of Global Tiger Forum, Ujjwal, Neha and Keshav from WII, project director (emergency operations) in UP disaster management Aditi Umrao and others also shared their views and experiences on man-animal conflicts.
Suspense over RCP’s RS candidature; minister leaves Patna in a huff
The JD (U), which had authorised chief minister Nitish Kumar to name the candidate for the lone seat falling in its bag, is still to take a decision on the candidature on union minister for steel Singh, whose term ends on July 5. The last date for filing nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections is May 31. Singh is considered very close to Kumar, but is facing strong opposition from senior party leaders.
Complete examination of the private witnesses first: HC to trial courts
The Allahabad high court has directed the lower courts across the state to make an endeavour to complete the examination of the private witnesses on the same day, as far as possible, to ensure a “fair and proper trial”. The bench of Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice Vikas Kunvar Srivastav further directed the trial court judges in the state to take up the examination of the private witnesses first, before proceeding with the official witnesses.
Emergency medical trainee charred to death inside ambulance in Bulandshahr
An emergency medical trainee (EMT) was charred to death inside a 102 ambulance after it caught fire in Khurja area of Bulandshahr district on Monday evening, a senior health department official said. The ambulance was on its way to pick up a pregnant woman from Kakod village of Bulandshahr when the mishap took place, said Singh.
Uttar Pradesh government, NCDC sign MoU to set up centre in Lucknow
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) for setting up the National Centre for Disease Control in Uttar Pradesh was signed on Tuesday. NCDC studies disease outbreaks and management of treatment for future policy on health. The Uttar Pradesh cabinet had okayed the transfer of 2.5 acre land, free of cost, in Jaitikheda village of Sarojininagar, to National Centre for Disease Control, New Delhi, to set up a branch in April last month.
Kanpur: Minor forcibly converted, married to mother of 2 children
A minor, said to be 16-year-old, was allegedly forced to convert to Islam and was then married to a woman double his age and a mother of two children in Kanpur, the police said. An FIR has been registered following an intervention by Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Police have arrested the woman, who was married, her parents and the Maulana (cleric) who performed the 'nikah'.
