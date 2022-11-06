Home / Cities / Others / Man kills girlfriend’s brother for rejecting marriage proposal in Malihabad

Man kills girlfriend’s brother for rejecting marriage proposal in Malihabad

Published on Nov 06, 2022 11:50 PM IST



Police have revealed that the victim was killed by the long-term boyfriend of his sister (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW: Two days after the body of Sanjit Sharma (in his thirties) was found in his house under mysterious circumstances, police have revealed that the victim was killed by the long-term boyfriend of his sister.

According to police, Sharma, a resident of Purwa village under Malihabad police station limits, had turned down Ram Babu Kashyap’s (alias Ramu) request to marry his sister. Later, Ramu (also in his thirties) found out that Sharma fixed his sister’s wedding with another man. This didn’t go well with Ramu, who had been in a relationship with Sharma’s sister for about 10 years.

On Thursday, Ramu visited Sharma’s house when he was homealone and strangulated him to death. Post-mortem report of the victim has also confirmed that he was strangulated. Police arrested the accused on Sunday after gathering substantial evidence against him.

Speaking on the case, Hridesh Katheriya, additional superintendent of police (ASP), Lucknow (rural), said, “An FIR was lodged in the case under Indian Penal Code section 302 based on the complaint filed by the victim’s relative Hari Shankar Sharma.”

Sunday, November 06, 2022
