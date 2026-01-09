Man kills wife with spade after she refuses to serve dinner

A man brutally killed his wife in a fit of rage after she refused to serve him dinner, in Devapur village under the Katghar police station area in Moradabad on Thursday evening. (Pic for representation only)

According to the police, the accused identified as Raju Saini attacked his wife Poonam (40) when she refused to serve him food and insisted that the meal had not been prepared yet. Poonam was preparing fodder for animals in a nearby cattle shed when the argument escalated.

SP City Kumar Ran Vijay Singh said that Raju and Poonam earlier had frequent disputes over his drinking habit. The couple had a quarrel earlier on Thursday morning, after which Raju left the house without eating and spent the day working in the fields. When he returned home in the evening and did not find his wife there, he went to the cattle shed in search of her.

Raju demanded food and insisted that his wife return home with him. When Poonam refused, an altercation broke out and in a fit of rage, Raju picked up a spade lying in the shed and struck her on the head thrice. Poonam died on the spot due to severe head injuries.

After committing the murder, the accused remained seated at the cattle shed. Neighbours, alerted by the incident, gathered at the spot and informed the police. Circle officer Katghar Varun Kumar and Katghar police station in-charge Vinod Kumar reached the scene along with a forensic team to collect evidence.

The police sent Poonam’s body for postmortem examination after completing initial investigations. She is survived by two daughters and two sons; one of the daughters is married.

SP City confirmed that the accused had been arrested and the spade used in the crime had been recovered. During interrogation, Raju confessed to killing his wife. On the complaint filed by Poonam’s daughter, the police have registered an FIR and further legal proceedings are underway.