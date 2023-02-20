Home / Cities / Others / Man posing as student held during Class 12th Economics exam

Man posing as student held during Class 12th Economics exam

Published on Feb 20, 2023 09:42 PM IST

PRAYAGRAJ Local police arrested a person posing as a candidate during Class 12th Economics exam being held at Ramlal Agarwal Intermediate College in Sirsa on Monday

Accused has been identified as Anuj Kumar Tiwari. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

PRAYAGRAJ Local police arrested a person posing as a candidate during Class 12th Economics exam being held at Ramlal Agarwal Intermediate College in Sirsa on Monday. The room invigilator got suspicious when his face didn’t match the student’s photo on the ID.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and held the accused, identified as Anuj Kumar Tiwari. Sirsa police outpost incharge Jagdish Kumar has said that an FIR has been lodged under IPC section 420 and other relevant sections of the Uttar Pradesh Examination Act.

